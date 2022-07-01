Directory delle Aziende
Aprende Institute
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Aprende Institute che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    We are the leading online education platform for vocational training in Latin America and the United States' Hispanic market. We offer a wide array of online certifications and courses, allowing our growing community of over 30,000 students to acquire high-demand skills. These skills empower learners to turn their interests into income by starting a new business or a new career. Aprende integrates technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led activities. This provides our students a flexible and customized learning experience, accessible on any device, that monitors students' progress and promotes engaged learning, skill expertise, and course completion. Aprende's tech platform and customized content solutions help corporations and institutions train and empower their employees, customer and communities with highly effective learning experiences.

    https://aprende.com
    Sito web
    2013
    Anno di fondazione
    300
    Numero di dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Aprende Institute

    Aziende correlate

    • Square
    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • Uber
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse