Directory delle Aziende
Amtrak
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Amtrak che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Moving America Where it wants to go.We are not just a railroad; we are a company that moves people. With 21,000 route miles in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces, Amtrak operates more than 300 trains each day – at speeds up to 150 mph – to more than 500 destinations. We move customers where they want to go by responding to their wants and needs. And by doing so, we connect communities, economies and families that make our nation great.We employ more than 20,000 diverse, energetic professionals in a variety of career fields throughout the Unites States. Our mission is to provide safe transportation in the most efficient way possible, while ensuring that our customers get a consistent, high quality experience. Carrying out this mission, and ultimately achieving our vision, hinges on our employees.The future rides with us.

    http://www.amtrak.com
    Sito web
    1971
    Anno di fondazione
    10,720
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1B-$10B
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Amtrak

    Aziende correlate

    • SpaceX
    • Venmo
    • Bird
    • Headspace
    • Fuzzy
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse