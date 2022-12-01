Directory delle Aziende
Allen Institute Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Allen Institute va da $91,400 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Duomenų mokslininkas all'estremità inferiore a $202,005 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Allen Institute. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/29/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $130K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $91.4K
Projektų vadovas
$127K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$202K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Allen Institute è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $202,005. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Allen Institute è di $128,631.

