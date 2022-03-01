Directory delle Aziende
Adtran
Adtran Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Adtran va da $90,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $183,046 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Adtran. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/25/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $90K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$117K
Projektų vadovas
$98K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$183K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Adtran è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $183,046. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Adtran è di $107,705.

Altre risorse