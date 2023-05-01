Directory delle Aziende
Acreage Holdings
Approfondimenti principali
    • Informazioni

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    Sito web
    2014
    Anno di fondazione
    241
    Numero di dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

