Directory delle Aziende
3M
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

3M Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di 3M va da $21,444 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $253,260 per un Sprendimų architektas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/31/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Programų inžinierius
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
Projektų vadovas
Median $120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Finansų analitikas
Median $100K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $134K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
Median $83.5K
Verslo analitikas
Median $126K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $128K
Buhalteris
$65.2K
Biomedicinos inžinierius
$81.4K
Verslo operacijos
$126K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$158K
Verslo plėtra
$155K
Chemijos inžinierius
$97.5K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$130K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$166K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$148K
Pramonės dizaineris
$125K
Vadybos konsultantas
$148K
Marketingas
$164K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$159K
Medžiagų inžinierius
$149K
Produkto dizaineris
$89.2K
Produkto vadovas
$21.4K
Pardavimai
$116K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$109K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$166K
Sprendimų architektas
$253K
Techninis programų vadovas
$146K
UX tyrėjas
$99K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Vesting

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

100 %

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 0% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

Hai una domanda? Chiedi alla comunità.

Visita la comunità di Levels.fyi per interagire con dipendenti di diverse aziende, ottenere consigli di carriera e altro.

Visita Ora!

FAQ

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di 3M ialah Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $253,260. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di 3M ialah $125,715.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 3M

Aziende correlate

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse