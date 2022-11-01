회사 디렉토리
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance 급여

Zurich Insurance의 급여는 최저 행정 어시스턴트 연간 총 보상 $27,980부터 최고 투자은행가 $281,400까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Zurich Insurance. 마지막 업데이트: 9/2/2025

$160K

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $121K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $111K
보험계리사
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $61.7K
행정 어시스턴트
$28K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$53.7K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$224K
재무 애널리스트
$44.9K
인사
$48.7K
정보기술자 (IT)
$43.7K
투자은행가
$281K
경영 컨설턴트
$202K
프로덕트 디자이너
$62.3K
프로덕트 매니저
$170K
프로그램 매니저
$161K
프로젝트 매니저
$130K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$66.8K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$218K
언더라이터
$78.7K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Zurich Insurance is 투자은행가 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance is $110,725.

