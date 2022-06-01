회사 디렉토리
Zions Bancorporation
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Zions Bancorporation에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Zions Bancorporation is a financial services company involved in SBA lending, public finance advisory services, and agricultural finance.Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $70 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

    http://www.zionsbancorporation.com
    웹사이트
    1873
    설립연도
    3,250
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Zions Bancorporation의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • KeyBank
    • Regions Bank
    • Frost Bank
    • PNC
    • Merrill Lynch
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스