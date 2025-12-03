Yext 데이터 사이언티스트 급여

Yext의 데이터 사이언티스트 보상 in United States은 T4 year당 $171K부터 T5 year당 $303K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $171K입니다. Yext의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/3/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Yext에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
