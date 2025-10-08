회사 디렉토리
Yandex
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 급여
  • 솔루션 아키텍트

  • Data Architect

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Data Architect 급여 Moscow Metro Area 지역

Yandex의 Data Architect 보상 in Moscow Metro Area은 G14 year당 RUB 2.12M부터 G18 year당 RUB 9.46M까지입니다. Yandex의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025

평균 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
G14
RUB 2.12M
RUB 2.04M
RUB 0
RUB 76.1K
G15
RUB 2.91M
RUB 2.77M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.79M
RUB 71.8K
RUB 420K
G17
RUB 5.85M
RUB 5.24M
RUB 0
RUB 606K
보기 4 더 많은 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교

RUB 13.46M

정당한 대우를 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 제안을 협상해왔으며 정기적으로 3만 달러 이상(때로는 30만 달러 이상)의 연봉 인상을 달성하고 있습니다. 연봉 협상 받기 또는 이력서 검토 를 매일 이 일을 하는 진짜 전문가인 리크루터들에게 받아보세요.

최신 급여 제출
추가급여 추가급여 정보 추가

회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
데이터 내보내기채용공고 보기

베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

검증된 솔루션 아키텍트 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

자주 묻는 질문

Yandex in Moscow Metro Area의 Data Architect에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 RUB 9,462,349입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Yandex의 Data Architect 직무 in Moscow Metro Area에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 RUB 3,392,620입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Yandex의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스