Yandex 품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Saint Petersburg Metro Area 지역

Yandex의 품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Saint Petersburg Metro Area은 G14 year당 RUB 1.45M부터 G16 year당 RUB 3.61M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Saint Petersburg Metro Area 패키지는 총 RUB 2.31M입니다. Yandex의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
G14
RUB 1.45M
RUB 1.37M
RUB 1.1K
RUB 73.3K
G15
RUB 2.4M
RUB 2.16M
RUB 57K
RUB 183K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.14M
RUB 0
RUB 468K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
