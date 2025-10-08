Yandex 머신러닝 엔지니어 급여 Moscow Metro Area 지역

Yandex의 머신러닝 엔지니어 보상 in Moscow Metro Area은 G14 year당 RUB 1.47M부터 G17 year당 RUB 5.74M까지입니다. Yandex의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.38M
RUB 0
RUB 88.1K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 4.8K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 122K
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.74M
RUB 4.75M
RUB 195K
RUB 790K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.