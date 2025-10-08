Yandex 백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Moscow Metro Area 지역

Yandex의 백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Moscow Metro Area은 G14 year당 RUB 1.92M부터 G18 year당 RUB 8.38M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Moscow Metro Area 패키지는 총 RUB 3.62M입니다. Yandex의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.