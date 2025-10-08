Yandex 백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Belarus 지역

Yandex의 백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Belarus은 G14 year당 BYN 43.4K부터 G17 year당 BYN 209K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Belarus 패키지는 총 BYN 94K입니다. Yandex의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.