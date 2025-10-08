Yandex 애널리틱스 엔지니어 급여 Russia 지역

주식 유형

RSU

Yandex에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.