Woof Gang Bakery
    • 회사 소개

    Woof Gang Bakery is a leading pet grooming and retail company with over 200 locations in North America. They offer high-quality pet food, gourmet bakery treats, and professional grooming services. The company is fully franchised and has a strong business model, with a record growth of 40 new stores opening in 2022. A Woof Gang Bakery store generates gross revenues of $657k* in AUV and only requires a $215k* capital investment. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its excellence in the pet industry.

    http://woofgangbakery.com
    웹사이트
    2007
    설립연도
    751
    직원 수
    $250M-$500M
    예상 매출
    본사

