Western Union 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Pune Metropolitan Region 지역

Western Union의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 중간 보상 in Pune Metropolitan Region 패키지는 year당 총 ₹1.85M입니다. Western Union의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 11/6/2025

평균 연봉
company icon
Western Union
DevOps Engineer
Pune, MH, India
연간 총액
₹1.85M
레벨
Junior
기본급
₹1.85M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
보너스
₹0
재직 기간
3 년
경력
6 년
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 Western Union?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
자주 묻는 질문

Western Union in Pune Metropolitan Region의 소프트웨어 엔지니어에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 ₹3,030,526입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Western Union의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 직무 in Pune Metropolitan Region에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 ₹1,846,136입니다.

