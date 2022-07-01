회사 디렉토리
West Health
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    웹사이트
    2009
    설립 연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

