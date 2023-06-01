회사 디렉토리
Wellons Canada
    • 회사 소개

    Wellons Canada designs, manufactures, and installs biomass and gas-fired thermal energy systems, lumber drying kilns, and heat recovery systems. They offer a total project solution from concept to completion and specialize in producing green energy from biomass fuel. Wellons Canada is the leading supplier of lumber drying technology in Canada and their kilns are recognized as high quality and productive. They also design and supply gas-fired heater projects ranging in size from 5MM Btu/hr to 70MM Btu/hr output.

    http://www.wellons.ca
    웹사이트
    1976
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

