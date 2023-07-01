회사 디렉토리
    • 회사 소개

    WASTELINQ is a company that offers innovative technology solutions for the waste industry. Their web-based software, developed and tested over 15 years, helps waste management service companies streamline their business and service structure. The software includes features such as customer data management, order scheduling, document printing, regulatory reports, inventory management, transportation scheduling, waste tracking, and more. It also provides tools for inspections, training, invoicing, and accounts management.

    wastelinq.com
    웹사이트
    2017
    설립연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 매출
    본사

