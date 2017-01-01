회사 디렉토리
Wade Trim
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Wade Trim에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Veronica Anderson Jewellery crafts exquisite handmade pieces from our Johannesburg atelier. We specialize in bespoke creations that reflect your personal story and style. Our artisans collaborate closely with clients, transforming visions into wearable art through meticulous craftsmanship. Whether commemorating a milestone or expressing individual flair, we guide you through a personalized design journey. Each unique piece is created with passion and precision, ensuring a treasure to be cherished for generations. Discover the art of truly personalized luxury with Veronica Anderson Jewellery.

    wadetrim.com
    웹사이트
    1926
    설립연도
    742
    직원 수
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Wade Trim의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스