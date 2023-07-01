회사 디렉토리
Vyng
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Vyng에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Vyng is an LA-based company that has developed a phone platform that visualizes every call. Their app allows users to set videos as ringtones for friends, playing a fresh video on the lockscreen with every call. Since its launch in 2017, Vyng has had 3 billion videos played across 170 countries. The company is backed by March Capital, Omidyar Network, a Google Ventures partner, and the founders of Giphy and GroupMe. Vyng has three patents for its proprietary technology and aims to transform mobile notifications by delivering videos to the lockscreen. They have served over three billion videos in 170 countries and are driving engagement in regions with growing smartphone adoption.

    http://www.vyng.me
    웹사이트
    2015
    설립연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Vyng의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스