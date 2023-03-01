회사 디렉토리
Veriff
Veriff 급여

Veriff의 급여는 최저 프로젝트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $24,788부터 최고 영업 $115,575까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Veriff. 마지막 업데이트: 8/31/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $70.8K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$94.8K
데이터 사이언티스트
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

인사
$94.3K
프로덕트 매니저
$114K
프로젝트 매니저
$24.8K
영업
$116K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$80.3K
자주 묻는 질문

Veriff에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $115,575입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Veriff에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $94,528입니다.

