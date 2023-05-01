회사 디렉토리
VAST Data
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립연도
    751
    직원 수
    $250M-$500M
    예상 매출
    본사

