회사 디렉토리
Uplers
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Uplers 급여

Uplers의 급여는 최저 프로젝트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $8,572부터 최고 경영 컨설턴트 $108,272까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Uplers. 마지막 업데이트: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $32.4K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$92K
비즈니스 개발
$26.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
인사
$12K
경영 컨설턴트
$108K
프로덕트 디자이너
$31.4K
프로젝트 매니저
$8.6K
영업
$26.4K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Uplers에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 경영 컨설턴트 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $108,272입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Uplers에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $28,886입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Uplers의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스