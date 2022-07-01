회사 디렉토리
Unissant
    Unissant provides advanced data analytics that empower our clients to meet their business goals. With deep expertise in finance, health IT, national security, and energy, Unissant provides state-of-the-art enterprise computing solutions to both commercial and government clients. Unissant provides value in its ability to understand its clients' technical challenges and to provide targeted, cost-effective, reliable business intelligence solutions that help them reach their business objectives. Using rigorous requirements gathering, best in class technical expertise and award-winning creative talent, Unissant has the best combination of skills to let your business stay focused on business. Unissant continues to provide clients, who range from small-midsize enterprises to Fortune 1000 companies, with top-notch, highly skilled professionals to help them design and deploy their business intelligence projects. In August 2015, Unissant was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies (the Inc. 5000 List).Unissant consultants have the knowledge, training, drive and commitment, necessary to deliver project success. Our consultants have helped several clients successfully design, implement and maintain mission critical technology solutions. We do what we say we are going to do, on time and within budget. We work closely with our clients to ensure that we deliver what is expected. Our clients look to Unissant for excellence in design, deployment, and implementation. That’s what we deliver.

    http://www.unissant.com
    웹사이트
    1999
    설립연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

