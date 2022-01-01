회사 디렉토리
Udemy 급여

Udemy의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $48,676부터 최고 부동산 매니저 $382,500까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Udemy. 마지막 업데이트: 9/20/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
마케팅
Median $166K

프로덕트 디자이너
Median $165K
리크루터
Median $115K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $117K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$135K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$255K
고객 서비스
$275K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$72.1K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$139K
프로덕트 매니저
$48.7K
프로그램 매니저
$117K
프로젝트 매니저
$172K
부동산 매니저
$383K
영업
$122K
솔루션 아키텍트
$218K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$147K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$291K
자주 묻는 질문

Udemy에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 부동산 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $382,500입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Udemy에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $165,334입니다.

