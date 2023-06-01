회사 디렉토리
TraqIQ
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    웹사이트
    2017
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

