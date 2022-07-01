회사 디렉토리
Trapp Technology
    • 회사 소개

    Trapp Technology combines the very best cloud, Internet, IT managed services, and IT consulting to provide a true all-in-one IT solution for small to mid-sized businesses (SMB) who seek to cut IT costs and leverage technology to grow revenues. Trapp services are designed to appeal to the growing number of medium-sized businesses looking to outsource more IT infrastructure and application management services to help reduce total cost of ownership and free up internal resources, as well as those companies seeking the skills and support to quickly complete complex IT projects. Fast, reliable, and redundant Internet service with a 100% uptime guarantee is an equally attractive part of Trapp’s offering.

    http://www.trapptechnology.com
    웹사이트
    2007
    설립연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

