TransUnion 급여

TransUnion의 급여는 최저 재무 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $10,548부터 최고 영업 $300,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: TransUnion. 마지막 업데이트: 10/26/2025

데이터 사이언티스트
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

데이터 사이언스 매니저
Median $184K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $99.5K
영업
Median $300K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$123K
사업 개발
$140K
데이터 애널리스트
$116K
재무 애널리스트
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
법무
$114K
경영 컨설턴트
$101K
마케팅
$231K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$88.7K
프로덕트 디자이너
$97.5K
프로그램 매니저
$140K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $149K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$110K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$184K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$169K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

TransUnion에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업이며 연간 총 보상은 $300,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
TransUnion에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $122,610입니다.

