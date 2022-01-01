회사 디렉토리
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital 연봉

Tower Research Capital의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $53,765에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학자 에 대한 $299,700까지입니다.

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $57.5K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
$104K
데이터 과학자
$300K

재무 분석가
$133K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$131K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$53.8K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Tower Research Capital is 데이터 과학자 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tower Research Capital is $117,563.

