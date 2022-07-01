Torc Robotics 연봉

Torc Robotics의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 하드웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $18,814에서 상위 끝에서 MEP 엔지니어 에 대한 $248,352까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Torc Robotics. 마지막 업데이트: 8/25/2025
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Torc Robotics에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:
25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st-년 (25.00% 매년)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd-년 (2.08% 매월)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd-년 (2.08% 매월)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th-년 (2.08% 매월)
