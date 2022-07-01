회사 디렉토리
Tier1
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Tier1에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Tier1’s mission is to help our customers sleep at night by providing personalized cloud, support, and project services for their critical Oracle business applications. Our Oracle experts pride themselves in delivering best-in-class solutions for Oracle technologies. Partnering with a personalized Oracle services provider will allow you to focus your attention on servicing your customers and running your business, not managing your technology. Since 2003, Tier1’s Oracle experts have helped over 350 companies better realize and utilize their Oracle investment.

    http://www.tier1inc.com
    웹사이트
    2003
    설립연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    기타 리소스