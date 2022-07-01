회사 디렉토리
Thru
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Thru에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Thru is the cloud MFT solution for file-based data exchange. Cloud-native by design, Thru auto-scales based on load, allowing for usage-based pricing. The no-code, web-based configuration and management application simplifies and speeds up integrations.Thru’s hybrid architecture supports secure file exchanges with trading partners and internal applications. Thru is tightly integrated with multiple integration platforms to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. Since 2002, Thru has been solving the most demanding and complex file transfer challenges for the enterprise.

    http://go.thruinc.com
    웹사이트
    2002
    설립연도
    90
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Thru의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스