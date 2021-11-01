회사 디렉토리
Thrasio
Thrasio 급여

Thrasio의 급여는 최저 데이터 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $51,640부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $201,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Thrasio. 마지막 업데이트: 10/15/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $60K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $180K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$114K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$124K
사업 개발
$130K
데이터 애널리스트
$51.6K
투자은행가
$141K
마케팅
$194K
프로젝트 매니저
$122K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$201K
자주 묻는 질문

Thrasio에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $201,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Thrasio에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $130,345입니다.

