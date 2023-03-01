ThousandEyes 급여

ThousandEyes의 급여는 최저 고객 성공 연간 총 보상 $38,997부터 최고 영업 $673,891까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: ThousandEyes. 마지막 업데이트: 11/16/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.
33%
년 1
33%
년 2
34%
년 3
ThousandEyes에서 주식/지분 부여는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (33.00% 연별)
33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (11.00% 기간당)
34% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (11.33% 기간당)
레벨스닷에프와이 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻어보세요.