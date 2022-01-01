회사 디렉토리
Thomson Reuters
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Thomson Reuters 급여

Thomson Reuters의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $6,509부터 최고 영업 $385,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Thomson Reuters. 마지막 업데이트: 9/20/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 제안을 협상해왔으며 정기적으로 3만 달러 이상(때로는 30만 달러 이상)의 연봉 인상을 달성하고 있습니다. 연봉 협상 받기 또는 이력서 검토 를 매일 이 일을 하는 진짜 전문가인 리크루터들에게 받아보세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $90.3K

UX 디자이너

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $87.1K
영업
Median $385K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $233K
UX 리서처
Median $63.7K
인사
Median $372K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$159K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$24.6K
사업 개발
$122K
참모총장
$164K
고객 서비스
$6.5K
데이터 애널리스트
$17.4K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$127K
재무 애널리스트
$7.5K
정보기술자 (IT)
$16.8K
법무
$118K
경영 컨설턴트
$96.7K
마케팅
$76.4K
프로젝트 매니저
$124K
세일즈 엔지니어
$112K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$122K
솔루션 아키텍트
$122K
테크니컬 라이터
$17.5K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Thomson Reuters에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업이며 연간 총 보상은 $385,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Thomson Reuters에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $96,714입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Thomson Reuters의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • OpenText
  • LexisNexis
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스