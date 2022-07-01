회사 디렉토리
TeraRecon
    Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon - a ConcertAI company - is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020 & 2021 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from clinical trials to patient care.

    http://www.terarecon.com
    1997
    200
    $10M-$50M
