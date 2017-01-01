회사 디렉토리
tenex.ai
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • tenex.ai에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    웹사이트
    2024
    설립 연도
    11
    직원 수
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      tenex.ai에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료