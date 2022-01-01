회사 디렉토리
TELUS
TELUS 연봉

TELUS의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $10,107에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $135,281까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. TELUS. 마지막 업데이트: 8/15/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

머신러닝 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

제품 관리자
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
제품 디자이너
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

UX 디자이너

데이터 과학자
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
마케팅
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
프로그램 관리자
Median $85K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $56.2K
사이버 보안 분석가
Median $76.8K
데이터 분석가
Median $37.1K
데이터 과학 관리자
Median $110K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $129K

데이터 아키텍트

경영 컨설턴트
Median $95.6K
비즈니스 운영
$101K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$96.9K
사업 개발
$99.3K
참모장
$92.6K
카피라이터
$88.4K
고객 서비스
$10.1K
재무 분석가
$76.8K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$75.2K
인사
$66.4K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$11.6K
마케팅 운영
$104K
기계 엔지니어
$72.9K
제품 디자인 관리자
$107K
프로젝트 관리자
$14.5K
영업
$55.4K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$89.6K
신뢰 및 안전
$41.7K
UX 연구원
$88.2K
자주 묻는 질문

TELUS에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the L6 level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $135,281입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
TELUS에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $86,649입니다.

기타 자료