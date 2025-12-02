회사 디렉토리
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 급여

Teladoc Health의 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 year당 총 $270K입니다. Teladoc Health의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/2/2025

평균 연봉
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
연간 총액
$270K
레벨
L3
기본급
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
보너스
$20K
재직 기간
1 년
경력
10 년
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 Teladoc Health?
최신 급여 제출
회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
베스팅 일정

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Teladoc Health에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (33.00% 연별)

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (33.00% 연별)

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (33.00% 연별)



자주 묻는 질문

Teladoc Health in United States의 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $346,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Teladoc Health의 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $264,104입니다.

기타 리소스

