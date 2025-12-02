Tech Mahindra 벤처 캐피털리스트 급여

회사 디렉토리
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra의 벤처 캐피털리스트 보상 in India은 U1 기준 year당 ₹367K입니다. Tech Mahindra의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/2/2025

평균 총 보상

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
평균 보상별 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
자주 묻는 질문

Tech Mahindra in India의 벤처 캐피털리스트에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 ₹451,864입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Tech Mahindra의 벤처 캐피털리스트 직무 in India에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 ₹318,270입니다.

