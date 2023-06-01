회사 디렉토리
SurveySensum
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • SurveySensum에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립 연도
    126
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      SurveySensum에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료