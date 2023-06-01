회사 디렉토리
Straus Family Creamery
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Straus Family Creamery is a certified organic creamery in Northern California that offers a variety of minimally-processed dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and ice cream. Their products are distributed throughout California and other western states. They source their organic milk from 12 family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including their own Straus Dairy Farm, which was the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. The company is committed to sustaining family farms, revitalizing rural communities, and protecting the environment.

    https://strausmilk.com
    웹사이트
    1994
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

