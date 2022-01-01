회사 디렉토리
Strategy by PwC 급여

Strategy by PwC의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $20,000부터 최고 경영 컨설턴트 $333,858까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Strategy by PwC. 마지막 업데이트: 10/26/2025

경영 컨설턴트
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
회계사
$77.6K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$65.6K

데이터 사이언티스트
$70.4K
프로덕트 디자이너
$118K
프로덕트 매니저
$318K
프로젝트 매니저
$216K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$20K
솔루션 아키텍트
$91.8K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$254K
Strategy by PwC에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 경영 컨설턴트 at the Principal level이며 연간 총 보상은 $333,858입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Strategy by PwC에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $164,375입니다.

