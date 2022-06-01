회사 디렉토리
StoneX Group 급여

StoneX Group의 급여는 최저 데이터 사이언티스트 연간 총 보상 $29,711부터 최고 마케팅 오퍼레이션 $208,950까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: StoneX Group. 마지막 업데이트: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $142K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

회계사
$52.3K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$41.6K

데이터 사이언티스트
$29.7K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$209K
프로덕트 디자이너
$58.3K
프로덕트 매니저
$206K
영업
$139K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$196K
솔루션 아키텍트
$119K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

StoneX Group에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 마케팅 오퍼레이션 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $208,950입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
StoneX Group에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $128,972입니다.

