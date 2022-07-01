회사 디렉토리
Stoneridge Software
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Stoneridge Software에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Stoneridge Software represents the entire suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business solutions, Power Platform, and Modern Workplace, with focused verticals in Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, and Distribution. There’s no one better at providing an upgrade path for Dynamics AX, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP, and Dynamics CRM on-prem. The experienced Stoneridge team helps clients win through intentional leadership, thoughtful teaching, and eye-opening possibilities. Successful projects are accomplished with brainpower, grit, and a proven process for implementation. Guidance, training, and support are provided for our client community throughout implementation and beyond.

    http://stoneridgesoftware.com
    웹사이트
    2012
    설립연도
    270
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Stoneridge Software의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스