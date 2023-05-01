회사 디렉토리
STAQ Pharma
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    STAQ Pharma is a company that specializes in creating safe and effective drug concentrations for pediatric and adult surgical patients. They prioritize transparency by sharing video feeds, corrective actions, and final product testing results. They also ensure availability by producing non-sterile to sterile solutions and sterile-to-sterile repackaging, and have the capacity to produce up to 30,000 pre-filled syringes a day. STAQ Pharma sets high standards for quality with independent testing analysis, state-of-the-art equipment, and a highly-automated cleanroom space.

    https://staqpharma.com
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

