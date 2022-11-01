회사 디렉토리
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered 연봉

Standard Chartered의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 기업 개발 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $16,994에서 상위 끝에서 투자 은행가 에 대한 $502,500까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Standard Chartered. 마지막 업데이트: 8/19/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Median $52.5K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $42.7K

기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $150K
회계사
$204K
비즈니스 분석가
$26.4K
기업 개발
$17K
데이터 분석가
$20K
데이터 과학자
$43.9K
재무 분석가
$17.1K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$39.4K
투자 은행가
$503K
경영 컨설턴트
$57.1K
제품 디자이너
$69.1K
프로그램 관리자
$60K
프로젝트 관리자
$43.1K
영업
$56.5K
사이버 보안 분석가
$18K
솔루션 아키텍트
$43.3K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is 투자 은행가 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $43,225.

