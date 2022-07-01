회사 디렉토리
Snow Peak
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Since 1958 Snow Peak has been making outdoor equipment for the outdoor enthusiast. We specialize in luxury family camping products and lightweight backpacking equipment.Snow Peak promotes a lifestyle in which we use products that are very well thought out and designed so that users enjoy nature through our products and can depend on our product today, tomorrow, and beyond.Every year we hold a number of camping events called, Snow Peak Way, in a number of cities in Japan. These extremely popular event have contributing to creating a culture of Snow Peak users in the Japanese market.

    http://www.snowpeak.com
    웹사이트
    1958
    설립 연도
    90
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    기타 자료